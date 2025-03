Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, senior captain Mike Koster and Big Ten Men’s Hockey Defensive Player of the Year sophomore Sam Rinzel met with reporters Monday to preview the team’s first round match up against UMass in the NCAA Fargo Regional.

The Gophers were selected as a No. 2 seed for the national tournament and are the tournament’s No. 5 overall seed. They play UMass on March 27 at 7:30 p.m. live on ESPN2