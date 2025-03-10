Watch: Gophers men’s basketball team preparing for Northwestern in first round of Big Ten Tournament

The Gophers men’s basketball team locked down the 12th seed in the Big Ten Conference Tournament and will take on 13th seeded Northwestern. The teams battle Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.

The winner of that game will face No. 5 seed Wisconsin on Thursday.

KSTP Sports was at practice on Monday.

The teams met on Feb. 25th, with Northwestern winning 75-63 at the Barn.

Minnesota is 6-2 all-time against Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament, which began in 1998. The last time the Gophers faced the Wildcats in the event was 2021 when No. 13 seed Minnesota beat No. 12 seed Northwestern 51-46 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Gopher Sports Information contributed to this report