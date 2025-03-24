Watch: Gophers Gymnastics selected for Salt Lake City Regional



The No. 12 University of Minnesota women’s gymnastics team will compete at the Salt Lake City Regional, which will take place April 2-5. KSTP Sports was with the team on Monday as they watched the selection show.

The Salt Lake City Regional will house No. 4 Utah, No. 5 UCLA, No. 13 Stanford, No. 12 Minnesota, No. 18 Denver, No. 23 Southern Utah, Boise State, BYU, and Utah State.

The regional will be hosted by the University of Utah and is one of four regional meets held nationally. Competition will take place at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Minnesota received the No. 12 overall seed and will compete on Thursday, April 3 at 2 p.m. CT against No. 5 UCLA, No. 23 Southern Utah and Boise State.

On the other side of the regional bracket is No. 4 Utah, No. 13 Stanford, No. 18 Denver, and the winner of the play-in round between BYU and Utah State. This regional semifinal will take place Thursday, April 3 at 8 p.m. CT.

The Salt Lake City Regional Finals will be held on Saturday, April 5 at 6 p.m. CT and will feature the top two finishers from each semifinal session. The top two finishers from the Regional Finals will then head out to Dallas, TX from April 17-19 to compete for the National Title.

Gopher Sports Information contributed to this story