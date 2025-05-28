Watch: Gophers football commit Eli Diane excelling in track-and-field this spring at Wayzata

KSTP Sports spent a recent afternoon watching Wayzata sophomore and Gophers football recruit Eli Diane excel in a different sport. He’s one of the top shot put throwers in the state, able to beat many juniors and seniors.

He has a clear-cut goal: Win a state championship. The state meet starts June 10th at St. Michael-Albertville high school. He’s chasing a goal of throwing the 12-pound shot put 60-feet. Right now, he’s a touch over 58-feet.

Diane verbally committed to Minnesota football on April 12th. On3’s latest Class of 2027 rankings has Diane as the 84th best player in the country.

He’s a 6-foot-4, nearly 240-pound defensive lineman. He just turned 16-years-old in late May. In other words, he’s a young sophomore and will continue to grow.