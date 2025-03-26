Watch: Gophers football coach Fleck on Medved, spring QB battle, and more

The Gophers football team invited reporters to watch Tuesday’s spring practice, so KSTP’s Chris Long jumped at the opportunity.

Following the practice, head coach P.J. Fleck spoke. He touched on new men’s basketball coach Niko Medved, the quarterback battle between Drake Lindsey and Georgia Tech transfer Zach Pyron, and more.

Fleck welcomed Medved to Tuesday’s practice and had him address the team briefly.

***Click the video box above to watch Fleck’s session with reporters from Mar. 25th***

The Gophers will not have a spring game available to the public this season, which has been the case in recent years and is common now across major college football. Their next practice open and for all fans will be on April 15th.

The Gophers welcomed members of Dinkytown Athletes on Tuesday, which is the Official NIL Collective of Gopher Athletics.

The Gophers began spring practice late last week.