Watch: Gophers coach Johnson, guards Rigsby and Odukale preview Saturday’s home game vs. No. 23 Illinois

The Gophers men’s basketball program has another chance on Saturday to knock off a ranked opponent at the Barn. No. 23 Illinois comes to Minneapolis for a 5 p.m. game.

KSTP Sports on Friday spoke with Gophers coach Ben Johnson and guards Brennan Rigsby and Femi Odukale about facing the Illini.

***Click the video box above to watch Johnson, Rigsby, and Odukale preview Saturday’s game***

Below is a game preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Illinois Fighting Illini (15-8, 7-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-11, 4-8 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 5 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Kasparas Jakucionis and No. 23 Illinois visit Dawson Garcia and Minnesota in Big Ten action.

The Golden Gophers have gone 10-5 in home games. Minnesota is fifth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Fighting Illini are 7-6 in Big Ten play. Illinois is ninth in college basketball scoring 84.7 points per game while shooting 44.3%.

Minnesota averages 68.8 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 70.9 Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Minnesota gives up.

The Golden Gophers and Fighting Illini match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 10.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Golden Gophers. Garcia is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jakucionis is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Fighting Illini. Kylan Boswell is averaging 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.