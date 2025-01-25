Watch: Gophers coach Johnson, big men Fox and Mitchell preview Saturday’s game vs. Oregon

The Gophers men’s basketball team is looking to win their third game in a row when No. 15 Oregon comes to the Barn on Saturday afternoon.

KSTP Sports met with head coach Ben Johnson and big men Parker Fox and Frank Mitchell on Friday.

***Click the video box above to watch Johnson, Mitchell, and Fox preview the game vs. the Ducks***

Below is a game preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Oregon Ducks (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts No. 15 Oregon after Dawson Garcia scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 72-67 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Golden Gophers are 9-4 on their home court. Minnesota has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ducks have gone 5-3 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon scores 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

Minnesota scores 69.4 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 69.9 Oregon gives up. Oregon has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Golden Gophers and Ducks match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Mike Mitchell Jr. is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Nathan Bittle is averaging 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and two blocks for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.