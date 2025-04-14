Watch: Get to know new Gophers basketball big Robert Vaihola

Among the transfer additions for new Gophers men’s basketball coach is former San Jose St. forward/center Robert Vaihola.

“Rob was one of the best rebounders in the Mountain West last season, and we saw firsthand what he could do,” Medved said in a statement. “He has a great physical presence in the paint, a gritty competitor and just a force around the rim. Off the court, he’s just an amazing person to have on our team and we’re excited that he’s a Gopher.”

Vaihola started in all 31 games for San Jose State last season, averaging 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He ranked fourth in the Mountain West in rebounds per game and third in offensive rebounds per game (2.48).

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson recently spoke with Vaihola, via Zoom.

***Click the video box above to watch our chat with Vaihola***

Vaihola told us he has one year of eligibility remaining and that Boise St. was the toughest program to turn down.

2025 Spring Signees (previous school):

BJ Omot (California)

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (Colorado St.)

Bobby Durkin (Davidson)

Robert Vaihola (San Jose State)

Langston Reynolds (No. Colorado)

Chansey Willis Jr. (Western Michigan)