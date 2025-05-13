Watch: Frost’s Kelly Pannek looking forward to X hopping for Wednesday’s Game 4 vs. Toronto

The defending Walter Cup champions will look to punch their ticket to the PWHL Finals, while Toronto will fight to stay alive in Game 4 of the best-of-5 PWHL Playoffs on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.

KSTP Sports spoke with Frost forward Kelly Pannek on Tuesday after practice, and she acknowledged that earning a series close-out win is the toughest one to get. That’s the challenge Wednesday for the Frost.

The league announced on Tuesday that if a deciding Game 5 is necessary, it’ll be Saturday at 6 p.m. Central in Toronto.

The Frost were on the winning side of a 7-5 victory in the highest scoring game in PWHL history to take a 2-1 series lead on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center.

Montreal and Ottawa are battling in the other PWHL semifinal, with Game 3 Tuesday night, in Ottawa. The series is tied at 1.