Watch: Frost coach Klee, forward Zumwinkle waiting patiently for PWHL Finals

The Minnesota Frost await the Montreal-Ottawa series winner — Ottawa is up 2-1 (Best-of-5) with Game 4 Friday night. In the meantime, the Frost had an optional practice on Friday morning at Tria Rink in St. Paul.

KSTP Sports was there and spoke with coach Ken Klee and forward Grace Zumwinkle.

Taylor Heise scored in overtime after a two-goal effort by Kendall Coyne Schofield and the defending champion Minnesota Frost eliminated the second-seeded Toronto Sceptres with a 4-3 victory on Wednesday night.

The PWHL Finals schedule is to-be-determined. However, the Frost will open on the road.