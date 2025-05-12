Watch: Former Wolves center Cole Aldrich enjoying team’s success ahead of Game 4 at GSW

Former Timberwolves center Cole Aldrich has been watching this year’s team and is loving what he’s seeing. The Wolves play Game 4 at Golden State on Monday night.

The Wolves lead the 2nd round best-of-7 series, 2-1.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Aldrich, via Zoom.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Aldrich***

Aldrich played in the NBA for eight seasons following being the 11th pick in the 2010 Draft. He won a national title in college playing for Kansas, and was a McDonald’s All-American coming out of Bloomington Jefferson HS.

He has connections to personnel in this series. He was teammates with Warriors star Jimmy Butler III with the Wolves in 2017 and was on the Rockets in 2012 when Wolves coach Chris Finch was an ass’t coach.

Below is a Game 4 preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 9 p.m. Central

BetMGM line: Timberwolves -5.5; over/under is 199.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 102-97 on Sunday, led by 36 points from Anthony Edwards. Jimmy Butler led the Warriors with 33.

The Warriors are 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 6-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Timberwolves have gone 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 114.3 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

The Warriors average 113.8 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 109.3 the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.5% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is shooting 42.4% and averaging 9.0 points for the Warriors. Butler is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Edwards is averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 21 points, six rebounds and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 101.7 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 107.7 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (hamstring).

Timberwolves: None listed.