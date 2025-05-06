Watch: Former Warriors coach/GM Garry St. Jean previews 2nd round matchup vs. Timberwolves

Former Golden State head coach and general manager, plus long-time TV analyst Garry St. Jean spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson about the 2nd round playoff matchup vs. the Wolves.

Garry’s son, Greg, is an assistant coach with the Lakers. In other words, Garry watched the Wolves-Lakers series closely.

Amazingly, the Warriors are underdogs in a playoff series for the first time since 2014.

Below is a Game 1 preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Golden State Warriors (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -5.5; over/under is 207.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Timberwolves host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Golden State Warriors in game one of the Western Conference second round. Golden State went 3-1 against Minnesota during the regular season. The Warriors won the last regular season meeting 116-115 on Thursday, Jan. 16 led by 31 points from Stephen Curry, while Anthony Edwards scored 28 points for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are 33-19 in conference play. Minnesota is fifth in the NBA averaging 15.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.7% from deep. Edwards leads the team averaging 4.1 makes while shooting 39.5% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks eighth in the league giving up only 110.5 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Timberwolves are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 113.8 points per game, 4.5 more than the 109.3 the Timberwolves give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 29.2 points over the last 10 games.

Curry is averaging 24.5 points and six assists for the Warriors. Jimmy Butler is averaging 19.2 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 112.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 106.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: day to day (ankle).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: day to day (illness).