Watch: Former Timberwolf Gary Trent Sr. previews Game 2 vs. OKC, reminisces about ’04 WCF run
This season is only the third out of 36 that the Timberwolves have advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs. The first came in the 2003-2004 season, which resulted in a trip to the Western Conference Finals. Ultimately, with injuries part of the storyline, the Lakers prevailed to win the West.
Gary Trent Sr. was a reserve forward on that team.
He spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson Thursday ahead of Wolves-Thunder Game 2, with OKC up 1-0. They reminisced about that memorable run 21-years ago, plus opined about this year’s squad.
Trent Sr. has made the Twin Cities his home.
The ‘03-’04 team was led by that season’s Most Valuable Player, Kevin Garnett. They won 58-games, and were the 1-seed in the West.
Starting point guard Sam Cassell was injured early in Game-2 of the West Finals, and backup Troy Hudson was previously sidelined. The lack of adequate point guard play was part of why the Lakers won the series in six games.