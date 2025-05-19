Watch: Former player, coach, current NBA-TV analyst Sam Mitchell breaks down Wolves playoff series vs. Thunder

NBA-TV analyst Sam Mitchell spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson about the Wolves-Thunder Western Conference Finals matchup.

Game 1 of the best-of-7 series is Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. The Thunder have homecourt advantage.

Mitchell went 185-242 as an NBA head coach with the Raptors and Timberwolves. He was the NBA Coach of the Year with in 2007 with Toronto. He most recently served as an assistant coach under Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis 2018-19.

He played for the Timberwolves for 10 seasons over two different stints. He was the Wolves’ interim head coach for the 2015-2016 season.

Below is the Wolves-Thunder schedule: