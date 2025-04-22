Watch: Former Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg ready to begin NFL career

After a productive college career with the Gophers, linebacker Cody Lindenberg (Anoka HS) is ready to begin his NFL career.

He’s expected to hear his name called Saturday, when the 4th-7th rounds take place.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson recently connected with Lindenberg at one his workout sessions with trainer Eric Harrison.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews with Lindenberg and Harrison***

Lindenberg was productive in 2024, starting 12 games and was named 1st team All-Big Ten by the coaches.

He had chances to impress NFL scouts after the season, too. He took part in Senior Bowl week, the Draft Combine, and Gophers Pro Day in mid-March.

As long as Lindenberg can stay healthy, he seems to be a good bet to be a contributor at the pro level for many years.

Lindenberg told KSTP that he feels great right now following December sports hernia surgery, which was on display plenty at all his postseason happenings.

Lindenberg will spend Saturday at a draft party with family and friends in downtown Minneapolis.