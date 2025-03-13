Watch: Former Gopher Richard Coffey and Lucas Patterson react to news of Ben Johnson’s firing

The Gophers fired coach Ben Johnson after four years of repeatedly rebuilding rosters at his alma mater. Johnson had two seasons remaining on his contract, which calls for a $2.92 million buyout. His annual salary was $1.95 million, the lowest in the 18-team league.

The Gophers finished 15-17 after losing to Northwestern in the first round of the conference tournament.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with former Gophers forward Richard Coffey and Lucas Patterson, senior guard Lu’Cye Patterson’s dad and head coach at Minnesota Prep.

***Click the video box above to watch our interviews with Coffey and Patterson***

Coffey has known Johnson for years — Ben recruited Amir Coffey, Richard’s son. Amir is now playing in the NBA for the L.A. Clippers.

Patterson has also known Johnson for years through his prep basketball involvement in the Twin Cities and more recently, with his son playing for the Gophers.

Athletic director Mark Coyle announced his decision Thursday after a late-night meeting with Johnson upon the team’s return from Indianapolis. Minnesota went 56-71 under the 44-year-old Johnson, including 22-57 in league play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report