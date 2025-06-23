Watch: Former Cretin-Derham Hall guard Curtis Jones excited for NBA Draft week

After a great final season playing for Iowa State, Minneapolis native and former Cretin-Derham Hall high school guard Curtis Jones is ready to find out what NBA organization he’ll be joining.

Jones is expected to be drafted in the 40s-50s range or, if undrafted, land a priority two-way contract. The 2025 NBA Draft is Wednesday (1st round) and Thursday (2nd round).

The pre-draft process for Jones was busy. He made the all-tournament team at the Portsmouth Invitational in April before participating in the G-League Combine. He then went on to visit over 13 NBA teams for workouts and interviews, including the hometown Timberwolves.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Jones on Monday.

Jones took a major step forward in his second season with Iowa State, increasing his scoring average from 11.0 points per game in 2023-24 to 17.1 this year.

He was an honorable mention All-American and was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year. Jones helped the Cyclones to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2024 and the second round in 2025.

Jones played a year at Indian Hills Community College and at Buffalo for two years before joining Iowa State.

Jones played in high school for Minneapolis South before joining Cretin-Derham Hall ahead of his junior season.