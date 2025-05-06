Watch: Foligno, Spurgeon review Wild’s 2024-2025 season, lost opportunity vs. Las Vegas

Wild captains Jared Spurgeon and Marcus Foligno met with reporters Monday at Xcel Energy Center, including KSTP Sports.

The Wild’s season ended last week in a six-game series vs. Las Vegas. It was the 8th time in the last 10-years that the Wild fell in the 1st round of the playoffs.

***Click the video box above to watch Foligno and Spurgeon review the 2024-2025 season***

Both Foligno and Spurgeon touched on goalie Marc-Andre Fleury’s pending retirement, the salary cap flexibility the front office will have this summer, and more.