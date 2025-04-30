Watch: Foligno, Hynes have belief heading into Wild-Vegas Game 6 Thursday at X

The Las Vegas Golden Knights take a 3-2 series lead back to St. Paul for Thursday night’s Game 6. Gametime is set for 6:30 p.m.

Vegas will try to advance to at least the second round for the fifth time in their eight-year history.

Minnesota will attempt to avoid another first-round series exit. The Wild’s last series victory occurred in 2015 when the Wild made the second round.

KSTP Sports spoke with Wild coach John Hynes and forward Marcus Foligno on Wednesday afternoon after they touched down at Minneapolis-St. Paul airport.

***Click the video box above to watch Foligno and Hynes review Game 5 and preview Game 6***

Brett Howden scored 4:05 into overtime Tuesday night to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Wild in Game 5 and put Vegas one game away from advancing out of the Western Conference first round.

Vegas has won the last two games in overtime.