Watch: Finch, Alexander-Walker, Conley Jr. on Wolves’ clutch time issues and more

Wolves head coach Chris Finch, point guard Mike Conley Jr., and shooting guard Nikeil Alexander-Walker all met with reporters, including KSTP Sports, following practice on Thursday.

One of the main talking points was the Wolves’ inability to deliver in clutch time — any game within 5 points with 5 minutes or less remaining. The Wolves have played a league-high 41 clutch time games this season and have a record of 16-25.

The Wolves’ two home losses this week to Indiana and New Orleans came down to clutch time.

The Wolves have 11 games to go and currently sit in 8th place in the West at 40-31. They are just 1-game back of 6th place Golden State, but do lose the tiebreaker with the Warriors. The top-6 automatically make the playoffs. Seeds 7-10 take part in the play-in tournament.

The Wolves host New Orleans once again on Friday night.