Watch: ESPN’s Tom Crean on Wolves’ commanding 3-1 lead over Lakers, Edwards’ maturation, and more

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with long-time college coach and current ESPN analyst Tom Crean. Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards played for Crean for his home-state Georgia Bulldogs during the 2019-2020 college season.

Crean is watching the Wolves’-Lakers series closely, with Game 5 Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The Wolves have a commanding 3-1 lead.

Crean has been the head coach of Marquette, Indiana, and Georgia, and served as an assistant coach at Michigan State and worked alongside legend Tom Izzo.