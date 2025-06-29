Watch: ESPN’s Bobby Marks on Wolves rewarding Naz Reid, Julius Randle’s future, and more

ESPN NBA salary cap and CBA expert Bobby Marks spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Saturday. A good chunk of their conversation centered around forwards Naz Reid and Julius Randle.

Two sources confirm that the Wolves and Reid’s representation are in agreement on a 5-year deal worth up to $125 million. The 5th-year holds a player option.

Reid held a player option worth around $15 million for the 2025-26 season, but will turn down that option before Sunday’s deadline in order to finalize his new deal.

Randle has a near $31 million player option for the 2025-2026 season that he has to make a decision on by Sunday early evening. It’s possible that he declines to sign a multi-year deal to stay.

Wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be an unrestricted free agent on June 30, making him tough to retain.

The Wolves hold team option decisions on center Luka Garza and forward Josh Minott, which are due on Sunday.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Marks from June 28th***

Marks was assistant general manager of the Nets before joining ESPN.