Watch: ESPN’s Bobby Marks breaks down what will be busy summer for Timberwolves

ESPN NBA salary cap and CBA expert Bobby Marks spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Thursday. It’ll be another fascinating off-season for the Timberwolves.

Forwards Julius Randle and Naz Reid have player option decisions to make and wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be an unrestricted free agent on June 30. The Wolves hold team option decisions on center Luka Garza and forward Josh Minott.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Marks***

With president of operations Tim Connelly trading All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns on the eve of training camp last year, just about anything seems possible this summer. Plus, that was confirmed league-wide when Dallas moved All-Star Luka Doncic in February.

Marks was assistant general manager of the Nets before joining ESPN.