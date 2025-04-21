Watch: ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid previews what Vikings could do this week

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson about the Vikings’ possibilities heading into the 1st round on Thursday night. The Vikings have the 24th overall pick.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Reid***

The Vikings only have four picks total, just two in the top-100. That raises the idea of the Vikings exploring options to move back from No. 24 to acquire additional picks.

If the Vikings stay at No. 24, North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel is one player Reid provided commentary on. He’d be capable of starting at left guard immediately, and could eventually shift to center, if needed.

The 2025 Draft is Thursday-Saturday.