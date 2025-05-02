Watch: ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid breaks down Vikings’ 2025 Class

The Minnesota Vikings made Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson the 24th selection in the NFL Draft last week, completing an offseason overhaul of the interior of their offensive line after ignoring an opportunity to trade down and add to their small number of picks.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Jackson, who was the third guard taken behind Alabama’s Tyler Booker at No. 12 and North Dakota State’s Gray Zabel at No. 18, was a second-team Associated Press All-American for the national champion Buckeyes.

On the second day, the Vikings traded down from the 97th overall pick in the NFL Draft and took Maryland Wide Receiver Tai Felton with the 102nd overall pick.

Felton led the Big Ten in catches (96) and receiving yards (1,124) last season. Felton, 6-foot-1 & 183 pounds, finished the 2024 season with five 100-yard games and had nine receiving touchdowns.

The Vikings started day three by adding Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins with the first pick of the fifth round (139th overall).

Ingram-Dawkins finished his college career with 12.5 tackles for loss and four sacks for the Bulldogs.

The Vikings made two picks in the sixth round: Penn State linebacker Kobe King with pick #201, and Pittsburgh tight end Gavin Bartholomew with pick #202.

King made 97 tackles (8.5 tackles for loss) last season for the Nittany Lions.

Following the draft, the Vikings signed 19 free agents:

Name Pos. College

Tyler Batty OLB BYU

Silas Bolden WR Texas

Max Brosmer QB Minnesota

Logan Brown OL Kansas

Chaz Chambliss OLB Georgia

Oscar Chapman P Auburn

Zeke Correll OL N.C. State

Dontae Fleming WR Tulane

Keenan Garber CB Kansas State

Joe Huber OL Wisconsin

Austin Keys LB Auburn

Robert Lewis WR Auburn

Dorian Mausi LB Auburn

Bryson Nesbit TE North Carolina

Mishael Powell S Miami

Tre Stewart RB Jacksonville State

Zemaiah Vaughn CB Utah

Alexander Williams DL Middle Tennessee State

Ben Yurosek TE Georgia

The Vikings’ rookie minicamp starts on Fri. May 9.