Watch: Edina’s Mason West excited to hear name called during this weekend’s NHL Draft

Edina Class of 2026 hockey star Mason West is expected to be a top-50 pick in this weekend’s NHL Draft.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson recently spoke with West about the excitement heading into the weekend, his choice to play hockey long-term over football, and much more.

***Click the video box above to watch our feature story on West and for the entire interview***

*Note: The interview took place before West officially committed to Michigan State. At the time of the interview, he was down to MSU and Boston College.

West’s plans for his senior year in high school include playing one more season of football — he’s the starting quarterback — then he’ll transition to Fargo to play junior hockey for the Force. In other words, his high school hockey career is over. Once Michigan State decides he’s ready to join its program, he’ll head to East Lansing, MI.

West will turn 18 in August. Thus, that makes him eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft. That also means he’s one of the youngest prospects available to be picked this year.

Being a 6-foot-6 center makes West super intriguing to many NHL front offices.

West played 31 games for Edina as a junior, posting 27 goals and 49 points. He also played 10 games in the USHL for Fargo, notching a goal and nine points.