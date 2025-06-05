Watch: Eagan native Steve Crowl enjoying NBA pre-draft process

Before taking off for a workout in New Orleans with the Pelicans, Eagan native and Eastview high school graduate Steve Crowl spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson.

After a great five year run with the Wisconsin Badgers, Crowl is ready to start a pro career. He’s also worked out for the Warriors, Nuggets, and Hornets.

Crowl, a center, appeared in 153 games with Wisconsin and was part of a lot of big wins. He helped Wisconsin win a Big Ten championship, appeared in four NCAA Tournaments, and advanced to the Big Ten Tournament title game twice.

During his time playing for the Badgers, Crowl averaged 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and two assists per game, plus had shooting totals of 52.5 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from 3-point range and 82 percent from the free-throw line.

A capable 3-point shooter, Crowl had multiple seasons where he shot over 40 percent from long distance. The ability to stretch the floor could be appealing to professional teams.