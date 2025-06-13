Watch: Cretin-Derham Hall baseball ready for 4A state title game Saturday at Target Field

The Cretin-Derham Hall baseball team is in the state tournament for the first time in 18-years and the Raiders are taking advantage of the opportunity.

They play Minnetonka on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Target Field for the 4A state title.

KSTP Sports was at CDH’s practice on Friday in Eagan and spoke with head coach Buzz Hannahan and senior OF/P John Henry Kohorst.

***Click the video box above to watch our chats with Hannahan and Kohorst and to see the Raiders in action***

Kohorst is a 4-year letterwinner and will play for the University of Iowa next season.

The Raiders are the top seed in 4A, Minnetonka is the 3-seed.