Watch: Conversations with Vikings CB Jeff Okudah, rookie LG Donovan Jackson after OTA Wednesday

The Vikings opened Wednesday’s OTA (Organized Team Activity) to reporters and KSTP Sports was there.

Note: OTAs allow teams to conduct 10 total days of practice, including 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills. However, no live contact is permitted.

The Vikings will also have a mandatory mini-camp in mid-June.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson had conversations with new players following the practice: 6th-year cornerback Jeff Okudah and rookie left guard Donovan Jackson.

While full pads don’t come on until a few days into training camp in late July, Wednesday’s session was pretty spirited, Okudah noted.

Okudah played in just six games last season for the Houston Texans due to a hip injury. He had just nine tackles (eight solo) and a pass defended. He’s also dealt with a torn Achilles and an abdominal injury in his short NFL career.

The former No. 3 overall draft pick in 2020 by Detroit, he also has spent time with Atlanta. Now considered a journeyman, he provides cornerback depth. It’s a 1-year contract.