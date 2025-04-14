Watch: Conversation with ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky about the Vikings and pick No. 24 in NFL Draft

ESPN analyst and former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson about the Vikings’ possibilities heading into the 1st round of the NFL Draft on Thurs. April 24th. The Vikings have the 24th overall pick.

***Click the video box above to watch our recent conversation with Orlovsky***

The Vikings only have four picks total, just two in the top-100. That raises the idea of the Vikings exploring options to move back from No. 24 to acquire additional picks. But that could be easier said than done.

Orlovsky noted that the Vikings’ roster is pretty stacked. So that opens up many possibilities positionally when looking at their top pick.