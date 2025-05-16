Watch: Conley Jr., Finch look ahead to West Finals with opponent unknown

Much like before Game 1 vs. Golden State, the Wolves have an extended break. Game 1 of the West Finals will be Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in either Oklahoma City or Denver. The Wolves wrapped up their series win over the Warriors on Wednesday.

The Thunder and Nuggets play Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on KSTP-TV for the right to play the Wolves.

This is OKC’s first Game 7 since 2016 when the Thunder was beaten by Golden State in the Western Conference Finals. This will be Nuggets’ sixth Game 7 during the Nikola Jokic era, including one last round against the Los Angeles Clippers.

KSTP Sports was at Wolves’ practice on Friday and spoke with coach Chris Finch and guard Mike Conley Jr.

***Click the video box above to watch Finch and Conley Jr. media sessions from Fri. May 16***

On Thursday night, the NBA announced the following schedule for Western Conference Finals (Best-of-Seven):