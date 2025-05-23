Watch: Chet Holmgren’s high school coach, teammates reflect on his accomplishments

Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren could block his hometown team from winning a championship.

Holmgren, a 7-foot-1 forward/center, has helped the Oklahoma City Thunder take a 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.

He scored 22 points in Game 2, a 118-103 Thunder win. Now, he will play Game 3 in the same building where he won his fourth state title for Minnehaha Academy in his final high school game. He is averaging 16.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in the playoffs.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke this week with Lance Johnson, Holmgren’s coach at Minnehaha Academy, and Prince and Rolyns Aligbe, Holmgren’s former high school teammates. They shared many stories.

“Anytime I go home and play, it’s great to be able to play in front of friends, family, old coaches, old teammates,” Holmgren said. “I never take it for granted, and it’s definitely come full circle.”

The Timberwolves weren’t as good as they are now during Holmgren’s childhood — they missed the playoffs every year from 2005 to 2017.

“Growing up, Minnesota was never in the playoffs, so that atmosphere was never really there in the city,” he said. “So I’m sure it’s insane right now.”

Holmgren was a local celebrity as one of the nation’s top high school prospects.

After a successful year at Gonzaga, Holmgren was the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, but he missed his entire first year after breaking his foot in the offseason. He recovered to be runner-up in the rookie of the year balloting the next season.

Holmgren was off to a hot start this season when he broke a pelvic bone and missed 50 games.

“One of Chet’s best qualities is that he’s insatiable in terms of wanting to play well and wanting to compete well,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “And I think you learn over time that it’s not a perfect game, and you have to be able to play through the imperfections of the game or the series, or whatever it is. And he’s learned that. He’s definitely more seasoned in that way.”

