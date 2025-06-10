Watch: Catching up with Twins prospects Julien, Miranda, Keirsey Jr. with St. Paul Saints

Jose Miranda, Eddy Julien, and Deshawn Keirsey Jr. have all spent time with the Twins at different points this season. Now, all three are back at Triple-A with the St. Paul Saints, working on different things to hopefully get the call to rejoin the Twins before the season is over.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Miranda, Julien, and Keirsey Jr. recently about how they’re handling being back in St. Paul and what specifically each is working on.

***Click the video box above to watch our chats with Miranda, Keirsey Jr., and Julien***

Julien had a four-hit game for the Saints during Sunday’s loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Julien had a home run, RBI, and run scored. It was his sixth four-hit game of his professional career, the last coming on August 21, 2024 with the Minnesota Twins at San Diego.

The Saints return to action on Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m. (CT) against the Indianapolis Indians.