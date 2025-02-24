Watch: Catching up with Minneapolis native and 2025 NFL Draft prospect Jalen Travis

After a rock-solid run at DeLaSalle that resulted in Power-5 D-1 offers from the Gophers and Iowa State, Minneapolis native and offensive lineman Jalen Travis decided to start his college career at Princeton. After earning an Ivy League degree, Travis played his final year of eligibility at Iowa State.

Travis was a two-time Second-Team All-Ivy selection at Princeton and finished with All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades.

Now, the 6-foot-7, 340-pound left/right tackle is preparing for the NFL Draft. He had a great week at the Senior Bowl and this week will be in Indianapolis at the Combine interviewing with teams and going through drills for scouts.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson recently caught up with Travis on his pro dreams and fascinating journey.

Travis is expected to be a Day 2 or Day 3 pick.

Travis graduated from Princeton with a degree in anthropology, with a concentration in law, politics and economics.

Jalen comes from an athletic family. Older brother, Reid, played basketball at Stanford and Kentucky and currently is a professional overseas. Another older brother, Jonah, played basketball at Harvard. Plus, older sister, Olivia, is an assistant women’s basketball coach at Western Illinois and younger sister, Grace, plays beach volleyball at Saint Mary’s (CA).

The NFL Draft is April 24-26 in Green Bay.