Watch: Braving the cold for the 5th annual Minnesota Wild Hockey Without Limits Camp

The Minnesota Wild held the Hockey Without Limits camp today at the Guidant John Rose MN OVAL in Roseville.

The camp was created by former Wild defenseman Matt Dumba to provide more children the opportunity to play hockey. Wild players Freddy Gaudreau and Marc-André Fleury were there to help kids learn to skate and play.

Youth hockey players from Minnesota Special Hockey, Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota, New Directions Youth Ministries, Mosaic Hockey Collective, DinoMights, Roseville Youth Hockey, Hockey Is For Me, City of Lakes/Langford Park, Sled Hockey, Blind Hockey, Deaf/Hard of Hearing Hockey and the Minneapolis/St. Paul Starwhals participated.