Watch: Bloomington’s Jake Irvin ready for rock-solid 2025 season with Washington Nationals

Before Jake Irvin departed the Twin Cities for Nationals spring training in Florida, he spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson.

The Bloomington native had a good 2024 season, and hopes to perform even better this year.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Irvin***

Irvin’s best start last year came on July 4th against the Mets. He threw eight scoreless innings, only allowing one hit and one walk. At that point, Irvin’s earned run average for the season was 2.80.

But over his next 15 starts, Irvin’s ERA was over six. So, a big focus this winter is on sustaining success. He’s emphasized the mental side of the game a lot, while also adding a slider to his pitch arsenal.

In 2024, he threw 187.2 innings, which was fifth in the National League.

Irvin spent the last few months in the Twin Cities training at NorthStar Baseball in Eagan. He’s now a co-owner, acknowledging that he’s not the player he is today without those there helping him for years.