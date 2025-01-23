Watch: Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys basketball off to unbeaten start

Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys basketball is 11-0 on the season and sits atop the Class 3A rankings.

KSTP Sports stopped by the team’s practice this week and spoke with head coach Damian Johnson and senior power forward Jalen Wilson.

***Click the video box on this page to see interviews with Benilde-St. Margaret’s head coach Damian Johnson and senior Jalen Wilson***

Wilson and fellow senior Jaleel Donley are among players on the Mr. Basketball watch list.

Wilson is committed to Northern Iowa.