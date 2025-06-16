Watch: Back in the win column, Lynx look ahead to games against Vegas, L.A. this week

The Lynx got back in the win column with a 101-78 blowout against the L.A. Sparks on Saturday June 14th. After their Monday June 16th practice, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve and guards Natisha Hiedeman and Anastasiia Olairi Kosu spoke with reporters about the team’s upcoming games.

***Click the video box on this page to watch press conferences with head coach Cheryl Reeve, guard Natisha Hiedeman and guard Anastasiia Olairi Kosu***

Anastasiia Olairi Kosu, a rookie from Russia, scored her first WNBA points Saturday against the Sparks.

The Lynx look ahead to a Tuesday June 17th matchup against Las Vegas Aces at home in the Target Center.