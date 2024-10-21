Watch: 1-on-1 with Timberwolves lead assistant coach Micah Nori

Micah Nori is Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s lead assistant. The two worked together in Denver many years ago, and kept in touch after that.

Nori, with the Wolves since 2021, has also been an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons since 2009.

A noted tactician who keeps things light, it seems it’s when, not if, the 50-year-old will get a chance to be a head coach in the NBA. He was in the mix in the off-season for the Cavs, Pistons, and Lakers jobs.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke recently with Nori to learn about his path, his chance to be front-of-bench during the playoffs this past year, and what is key for the Wolves to have another great season.

When Finch was injured during their Game 4 1st round playoff win over the Phoenix Suns, Nori took over the front-of-bench responsibilities.

Nori’s love growing up was baseball, having starred at Indiana. He later became the Hoosiers hitting coach in 2005.

Micah’s son, Dante Nori, was a top high school baseball prospect in Michigan and was a first round pick of the Phillies in July. He signed instead of heading to college to play for Mississippi State.