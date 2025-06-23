Watch: 1-on-1 with Lynx coach, president of operations Cheryl Reeve

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson sat down late last week with Lynx head coach and president of operations Cheryl Reeve.

Following Saturday’s win over Los Angeles and New York’s loss vs. Seattle, the Lynx have a two-game lead for best record in the WNBA. The Lynx lead the league at 12-1, riding a three-game win streak.

***Click the video box above to watch our feature story on the Lynx from Sports Wrap June 22 and the full conversation with Reeve***

Minnesota faces the Washington Mystics on Tuesday after Kayla McBride scored 29 points in the Lynx’s 82-66 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The teams play Tuesday for the first time this season. Washington is 4-3 at home, and Minnesota is 5-1 on the road.

The Lynx hope to have All-Star forward Napheesa Collier on Tuesday (back injury). She missed Saturday’s win over L.A.