Watch: 1-on-1 interview with Vikings first round draft pick OL Donovan Jackson

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson sat down with Vikings first round pick Donovan Jackson for a conversation about when he knew his dream of playing in the NFL could turn into a reality, and much more.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Jackson***

The Vikings were interested in Jackson last year when he was considering entering the draft. Their interest in the 6-foot-4, 315-pound left guard from Ohio State was further piqued during his contribution to the Buckeyes on their way to the national championship.

His attitude weighed just as heavily in the evaluation as ability and performance. The Vikings were sold on Jackson as the 24th pick in the first round after seeing his selfless decision to move to left tackle after an injury to a teammate. Jackson was the first of five selections the Vikings made this weekend.