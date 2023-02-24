Girls State Hockey: Warroad tops South St. Paul to advance to Class A final

Warroad will look to defend its Class A girls hockey title on Saturday after they earned a 4-1 win over South St. Paul in the semifinals Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

Warroad will play Orono Saturday afternoon for the state championship. Orono coach Larry Olimb grew up in Warroad and is friends with Warriors coach David Marvin.

Kate Johnson led Warroad Friday with two goals. She’s a Bemidji State commit.

Faceoff Saturday between Orono and Warroad on 45-TV is set for 4 p.m.