Warriors fend off Timberwolves 116-115 behind Curry’s 31 points to climb back to .500

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry made seven 3-pointers and scored 31 points to help the Golden State Warriors stave off a furious comeback Wednesday by the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 116-115 victory.

Andrew Wiggins added 24 points for a depleted Warriors team seeking a spark on the last stop on a four-game trip after falling below .500 for the first time this season in a loss Monday at Toronto.

Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo each scored 28 points for the Wolves, who trailed by 24 points late in the first quarter and fought back for a 108-all tie with 1:07 left.

After Gary Payton II stepped out in a backcourt trap, DiVincenzo took an easy layup to cut the lead to 113-112 with 12.1 seconds left and promptly fouled Payton. He missed the second free throw, but Wiggins grabbed the rebound and Curry sealed it with two foul shots.

Takeaways

Warriors: With Draymond Green (illness), Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) and Kyle Anderson (hamstring) missing from the frontcourt, the Warriors built a 26-5 lead behind an 8-for-12 start from 3-point range. This was a had-to-have-it performance for a team Green recently said lost its soul.

Timberwolves: Whether the 8:43 p.m. tipoff time or the absence of intense opponents Green and Anderson were factors, the lifeless start was concerning for a team struggling to sustain momentum. The Wolves missed their first eight shots and kept the fans standing for the first 4:16 until they scored.

Key moment

DiVincenzo’s sixth 3-pointer of the night with 2:12 to go brought Minnesota within two for a fourth time down the stretch. DiVincenzo had his season high in points and matched it with nine assists.

Key stat

The Wolves had 12 points in the first quarter, their season low for any period and the fewest the Warriors have allowed in any quarter this season.

Up next

The Warriors host Washington on Saturday. The Timberwolves play at New York on Friday.

