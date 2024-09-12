Wallner homers, Lee breaks 0-for-19 skid to lead Twins over Angels 6-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Wallner homered for the second straight game, Brooks Lee snapped an 0-for-19 stretch with a go-ahead, two-run double and the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-4 on Wednesday night.

Royce Lewis nearly had his sixth career grand slam for Minnesota in the seventh inning, as his drive to left field was initially called a home run but a review showed that the ball hit off the top of the wall and back into play for a two-run double.

Wallner’s 13th homer of the season into the bullpens in left-center field tied the game after Los Angeles’ Taylor Ward led off the game with his 23rd homer. Willi Castro had an RBI single to snap an 0-for-16 skid during a three-run fourth inning for Minnesota.

The Twins have back-to-back wins after losing six of their previous seven games. They remain six games behind Cleveland in the AL Central. Minnesota is two games behind Kansas City and three ahead of Detroit for the final AL wild-card spot.

Nolan Schanuel had his 13th homer of the season among three hits, and Jordyn Adams added his first career homer for Los Angeles, which has lost four of five.

Rookie starter Jack Kochanowicz (2-5) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings for the Angels. He entered the game with five consecutive quality starts since being recalled on Aug. 10 for his third stint in the majors.

Minnesota rookie Zebby Matthews started and allowed two runs in just 3 1/3 innings. Cole Sands (7-1) pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief.

Jhoan Duran surrendered three hits in the ninth, including an RBI single by Schanuel, but secured his 23rd save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: INF Brandon Drury left the game in the fifth inning with left hamstring tightness. … Manager Ron Washington said OF Bryce Teodosio sustained a small finger fracture on a bunt attempt a night earlier, but Washington said Teodosio is expected to avoid a trip to the injured list.

Twins: OF Manuel Margot was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing 10 games with a right groin strain. … C Christian Vázquez was also reinstated from the paternity list. … C Jair Camargo and utility player Michael Helman were optioned to Triple-A St. Paul.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Sam Aldegheri (1-1, 2.45 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday as Los Angeles returns home for a series against the Houston Astros, who have not announced a starter.

Twins: After an off day, Minnesota hosts Cincinnati for a three-game series starting Friday. RHP Bailey Ober (12-6, 3.77) will start the first game for the Twins. The Reds haven’t announced a starter.

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.