Vikings WR Jordan Addison following recent arrest: ‘Just keep learning from my mistakes’

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison vows to learn from his recent arrest near Los Angeles International Airport. He met with reporters following training camp practice on Wednesday.

***Click the video box above to watch Addison address his recent arrest***

According to the California Highway Patrol, an officer responded on Friday, July 12th to a report of a disabled vehicle blocking a lane on the westbound Interstate 105 exit to Sepulveda Boulevard that leads to Los Angeles International Airport. The officer found Addison asleep in the driver’s seat of his white Rolls-Royce, conducted a DUI investigation and arrested him.

The 22-year-old Addison was released two hours later. No further information was immediately made available by the CHP.

Drafted out of USC in the first round last year with the 23rd overall pick, Addison was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol for excessive speeding and reckless driving after a late-night highway ride through St. Paul for which he was clocked at 140 mph in a 55 mph zone three days before he reported to his first training camp. Addison told the officer he was speeding home because his dog was having an emergency.

He later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, paid a fine and had his license revoked for six months. Addison told reporters before the team’s first full practice: “I used poor judgment, and I made a really poor decision that I’ll definitely learn from.”

Addison thrived on the field in his first NFL season, appearing in all 17 games, with 911 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He is the clear second option behind superstar Justin Jefferson, entering a transitional year for the Minnesota offense following the departure of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report