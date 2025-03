The offseason moves have continued for the Minnesota Vikings, on Wednesday the team announced they traded offensive lineman Ed Ingram to the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth-round, 2026 draft pick.

Ingram was a second-round pick in 2022. He started 32 games in his first two seasons, including all 17 as a rookie. But he was moved off the starting lineup midway through the 2024 season.