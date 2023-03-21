Vikings strike deal with Bullard, waive Hennigan

The Minnesota Vikings announced a pair of roster moves Tuesday morning, bringing back a member of last year’s defense while parting with a member of the offense.

According to the organization, defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard agreed to terms on a deal to return to the Vikings. Meanwhile, wide receiver Thomas Hennigan was waived.

Bullard, 29, is entering his eighth NFL season and second with Minnesota. He was drafted by Chicago 72nd overall in the 2016 NFL Draft and has also had stints with Arizona, Seattle and Atlanta. He joined Minnesota ahead of last season and, in 12 games and seven starts, tallied 23 tackles and five for loss.

Bullard played collegiately at Florida and was coached during his final season by Chris Rumph, who is Minnesota’s defensive line coach.

Hennigan signed with Minnesota after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was productive during his college career at Appalachian State but hasn’t yet appeared in any NFL games.