Vikings staying on track and in control behind Sam Darnold’s composure and confidence

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The game had suddenly gone sideways for the Minnesota Vikings, their 11-point lead on the Chicago Bears having evaporated in the closing seconds.

They straightened it out in overtime, no sweat, because Sam Darnold simply hasn’t been fazed.

Save for his occasional rash of turnovers, in games the Vikings still managed to win, Darnold proved again on Sunday in defeating the Bears that he’s directing a passing attack with the potential to be one of the NFL ‘s most potent.

“I think he’s a mentally tough guy. I think he’s a physically tough guy. I think he’s confident in the guys around him, and I think he’s confident in our system,” coach Kevin O’Connell said after the 30-27 victory. “I think when he just continues to play quarterback at a high level, I think we’re a tough team.”

After the defense forced the Bears to punt on the opening possession of overtime, Darnold led the Vikings on a 68-yard drive to set up the game-ending field goal while overcoming a 7-yard sack on the first play and two subsequent setbacks with a false start and a holding penalty.

On third-and-10 from the 21, he hit Jordan Addison near the sideline for 13 yards. On first-and-15 from the 29, Darnold threaded a throw to Justin Jefferson for 20 yards after he’d muscled his way through Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson on a post route for the clutch catch after he’d been all but silenced all afternoon by a defense determined to constantly bracket him with double coverage.

On second-and-11 from the 48, Darnold connected with a wide-open T.J. Hockenson underneath for 12 yards. Then two plays later off a second-and-8 play-action fake, he found Hockenson again on a deep corner route for 29 yards to put Parker Romo in prime position for the walk-off winner.

“Just execute. It’s as simple as that. Just one play at a time,” said Darnold, who went 22 for 34 for 330 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover. “I think I tell the guys that every single time in the huddle, but that’s my mindset every single time I’m out there on the field, especially in that situation.”

Even when Jefferson continues to draw an extraordinary amount of coverage, the Vikings with Addison, Hockenson, Aaron Jones and the rest of their crew running O’Connell’s system have proven they have an offense that can go win a game when it’s required. That wouldn’t be possible without Darnold, whose career rebirth has helped spark the Vikings (9-2) become one of the league’s biggest surprises in what’s now its most difficult division.

“He’s cool, calm, collected,” Hockenson said. “That’s what you want as the leader of the huddle.”

What’s working

The Vikings’ defense ranks ninth in the league on third downs, allowing a conversion rate of 34.5% after limiting the Bears to a 6-for-17 performance. The Vikings are tied for first on fourth downs with an allowance of 36.4% after the Bears went 2 for 3. Both conversions came in the fourth quarter during touchdown drives. The Vikings also rank fourth in the NFL in opponent points per drive (1.52).

What needs help

The Vikings had seven possessions that crossed the 20-yard line in Chicago, but only three of them yielded touchdowns. Their lone turnover was the type of game-altering giveaways they’ve struggled to eliminate this month, a fumble by Aaron Jones at the 1-yard line that ruined a promising first drive. The Vikings are tied for 20th in the league in red zone touchdown rate (53.9%) and are 17th in goal-to-go touchdowns (72%).

Stock up

Addison had eight catches for 162 yards, both career highs, and a touchdown on nine throws from Darnold. The second-year wide receiver has had a quieter season than his rookie year, but he stepped up in a significant way on an afternoon when Jefferson was as smothered by the opposing secondary as ever.

Stock down

TE Johnny Mundt had the onside kick glance off his shin as he charged toward the coverage, and the first kicking team recovery in the NFL this season helped the Bears extend the game. Mundt also had the false start on the overtime drive. His lone catch was a 7-yard gain when he was stopped short of the goal line, one play before the lost fumble. Mundt played 33 of 71 snaps and Hockenson took 48 snaps with Oliver out.

Injuries

The Vikings lost LT Cam Robinson (foot) and LB Ivan Pace (hamstring) to injuries in the first quarter against the Bears, and O’Connell said on Monday those players were still in “evaluation mode.” Oliver (ankle) will have an opportunity to return after being sidelined last week.

Key number

101.7 — Darnold’s passer rating, which ranks ninth in the NFL. Darnold has posted a 100-plus passer rating in nine of 11 games this season. He had only 12 such performances in 56 career starts before joining the Vikings.

Up next

The Vikings have four of their next five games at home, starting with Arizona (6-5) this week, Atlanta (6-5) on Dec. 8 and a rematch with Chicago (4-7) in a Monday night game on Dec. 16.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.