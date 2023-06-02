Vikings sign Inver Grove Heights native Garett Maag

The Minnesota Vikings have added a new wide receiver that has roots in the state.

Friday, the team announced the signing of Garett Maag.

Maag, an Inver Grove Heights native, went undrafted this spring after playing collegiately at North Dakota.

During his senior season, Maag hauled in 41 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns. Over his career, he tallied 162 receptions for 2,152 yards and 18 touchdowns in 39 starts.

His signing comes a day after the Vikings announced the retirement of tight end Ben Ellefson.