Vikings select wide receiver Tai Felton with 102nd pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings traded down from the 97th overall pick in the NFL Draft and took Maryland Wide Receiver Tai Felton with 102nd overall pick.

Felton led the Big Ten in catches (96) and receiving yards (1,124) last season. Felton, 6-foot-1 & 183 pounds, finished the 2024 season with five 100-yard games and had nine receiving touchdowns.

The Vikings trade was with the Houston Texans who grabbed the 97th overall pick and 187th overall pick. The Vikings got the 102nd overall pick and the 142nd overall pick.